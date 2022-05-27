Pictures Of Tinubu In Akure

It was delightful to receive the National Leader of our great party APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Akure, the Ondo State capital today.

He was in the Sunshine state as part of his engagement with delegates ahead of the presidential primary election of our party.

The funfair that greeted Asiwaju’s visit is a statement on his investment and hard work over the years. We must be able to accept the fact that Asiwaju has done a lot. No doubt, we have noticed that Asiwaju has crisscrossed the length and breath of this country.

During Asiwaju’s visit, I reiterated that the presidency must come to the South. The governors in the Southwest have spoken. By the grace of God, some of us believe that the train of this country must have a smooth ride.

I thank Asiwaju Tinubu for acknowledging our efforts in recreating the future and setting the Sunshine state on the path of economic prosperity.

These were the words of Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, Governor of Ondo State.

