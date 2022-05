Please I really need help from naira landers living in Kano because I am planning on relocating there in search for jobs. I studied biochemistry with a 2nd class upper and I am ready to do any work at all.

Also willing to relocate anywhere so far there is space for me.

HELP A BROTHER

