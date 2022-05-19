Police Arrest 29 Deadly Kidnappers, Recover 41 AK-47 Rifles, Others

The Force Intelligence Bureau Special Tactical Squad (FIB-STS) operatives have arrested 29 deadly kidnappers and others in major operations in Northern part of Nigeria.

The feat followed directives from the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba to clampdown on the perpetrators of crimes and criminality, as well as cutting off their supply of arms.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi on Wednesday said the FIB-STS equally recovered a total of 61 firearms, including 41 AK-rifles, 8 Type 06 rifles, 4 Light Assault Rifles (LAR), 4 pump action guns, 2 locally made firearms, 1 G3 rifle, 1 dane gun, 376 rounds of live ammunition of different calibres, and cash sum of two million Naira, from the suspects in the course of investigations.

He disclosed that a five-man trans-border syndicate who carries out kidnapping operations in between Adamawa State in Nigeria, and Burha, Fituha, and Kesu in Cameroun were arrested.

Adejobi explained that the gang which comprised Abubakar Mohammed, 28; Shehu Mohammed,38; Abdullahi Ali, 30; Abubakar Ali, 18 and Hussaini Sule, 18, all males from Mubi, Adamawa State, targetted wealthy individuals who possessed beautiful houses or cars.

“They confessed to the kidnap and multiple rape of a newly wedded woman at Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno state whom they released upon receipt of a million Naira ransom. They were apprehended by operatives of the FIB-STS after collecting a ransom sum of 2 million Naira for one Alhaji Moni of Buladega Village on the 11th of May, 2022.

“Operatives of the FIB-STS equally apprehended the duo of Umar Muhammed aged 40 years old from Mitchika in Adamawa State, and Musa Buba aged 29 years old from Hong in Adamawa State, who are famous for their kidnapping activities.

“They were arrested at the market, upon credible intelligence that they would be there to buy food items for their kidnap victims. They confessed to many heinous crimes including the killing and beheading of one Alhaji Mai Gome, even after ransom payment had been made,” he said.

The Inspector General of Police, Baba, while commending the FIB-STS operatives for the successes recorded, assured that all criminal elements will be smoked out of their hiding places and would answer to their crimes in due course.

Adejobi said all the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigations.

