Police arrest Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat

An Ibadan-based broadcaster, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat has been arrested.

DAILY POST gathered that Hamzat, who owns Agidigbo FM, was arrested by the Federal Intelligence Bureau of the Nigeria Police Force on Thursday morning in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Sources said that Hamzat has been taken to Abuja for interrogation.

The reason for his arrest has not been disclosed.

But, sources said that the arrest may not be unconnected with his role in the ongoing case of the murder of late Timothy Adegoke.

Hamzat had been calling for justice over the death of Adegoke who was until his death a Master’s student at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Adegoke was allegedly killed in a hotel in Ile-Ife, Osun state.

The owner of the hotel, Mr. Rahmon Adedoyin, and his staff have been arrested in connection with the death of Adegoke, a native of Eruwa in Oyo state.

The suspects are still standing trial over the death of the deceased.

Details later…

