Police Intercept AK-47 Rifles Hidden In Bags Of Beans (Video, Pictures)

Police operatives have intercepted over 52 firearms, including AK-47 rifles hidden in bags of beans, on their way to the eastern part of the country.

Also, no fewer than 23 suspects were nabbed for various crimes. Two of the suspects were among the killers of Alhaji Sagir Hamidu, ex-Zamfara State gubernatorial aspirant and owner of Famak British Schools

A statement from Force Headquarters, Abuja, noted that among the suspects were those arrested for culpable homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, arms trafficking, possession of prohibited firearms, rape, amongst others.

Police said a total of 52 firearms, including RPG launcher, General Purpose Machine Gun, 36 AK-47 rifles, English shotguns, locally-made arms, pump action, 2,045 rounds of live ammunition of different calibres, one DAF Truck loaded with 45,000 litres of fuel, cars, phones, machetes, and tear gas canisters were recovered from the suspects.

The statement, signed by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, noted that “In one of the cases, the duo of Sani Usman aged 22 years, and Mohammed Tijjani aged 23 years, both from Pai Konkore, Gwagwalada, in the Federal Capital Territory were apprehended in connection with a case of kidnapping and armed robbery along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were part of the bandit syndicate which carried out the attack on travellers at Rijana, along the Kaduna -Abuja expressway on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in which they gruesomely murdered an ex-Zamfara State gubernatorial aspirant and owner of Famak British Schools, Alhaji Sagir Hamidu, and kidnapped a nursing mother leaving her baby behind in a nearby bush.

“Similarly, two suspects, one Badong Audu aged 48 years old of Namu Village in Plateau State, and one Chimezie Okolie aged 44 years old, of Ekwusigo in Anambra State, both males, were arrested following credible intelligence of an impending arms movement from Jos, through Nasarawa State, to the Eastern part of the country.

“Operatives swung into action and apprehended Badong Audu on April 26, 2022 at Namu Village with two AK-47 rifles and 51 rounds of live ammunition concealed in a bag of beans.

“Investigations led to the arrest of the receiver, Chimezie Okolie, at Nasarawa State, where he was waiting to take delivery of the arms and ammunition.”

“The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, while commending the FIB-IRT operatives for the successes recorded, assured of the Force’s commitment to dutifully following up on established cases, conclusively investigating such with a bid to bring all persons found wanting to justice.

“All the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigations.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/05/police-intercept-ak-47-rifles-hidden-in-bags-of-beans-heading-for-east-nab-23-suspects/

