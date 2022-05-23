Police Nab Two POS Robbers In Umuahia, Recover English Made Pistol

Police in Umuahia Abia State on Friday arrested two robbery suspects who specialise in agency bankers popularly known as PoS operators.

They are between the ages of 19 and 20, Onuoha Chukwuyere Raymond (M) and Chukwuemeka Azubuike (M)

ABN TV reports that the robbers had disguised themselves as customers when they approached a POS operator, Mrs. Mbila Goodness around Amuzukwu Girls Secondary School Umuahia.

According to Goodness, the robbery suspects had requested a withdrawal of N1000 and N500 both of which came out ‘insufficient funds’.

She said they pointed a gun at her, warning her not to raise the alarm as they made away with the sum of N130,200.

Luck however ran out of the suspects as she raised an alarm, calling the attention of passers-by and the police in the area.

Items recovered from them include one English-made pistol with 6 rounds of live ammunition and other items.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/police-nab-two-pos-robbers-umuahia-recover-english-made-pistol-photos/

