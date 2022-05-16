Police Officer Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Anambra (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

A police officer riding along the road at Eke Oko, Aguata LGA, Anambra has just been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iHhXm6_waI

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: