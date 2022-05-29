Pope Francis Appoints Bishop Peter Okpaleke, 20 Others As Cardinals

Pope Francis announced Sunday that he will create 21 new cardinals Aug. 27, including Bishop Robert W. McElroy of San Diego, long seen as one of his key allies in the United States.

Also on the list is Nigerian Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke, appointed to Ahiara by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012.

All the cardinals of the world are set to be in Rome for the occasion. They will already be there for an Aug. 29-30 session to reflect on the new Vatican’s constitution that goes in effect June 6. This will be Pope Francis’s eighth consistory for the creation of new cardinals.

Of the new crop of cardinals, 16 will be able to participate in the conclave that will eventually choose Pope Francis’s successor. The other five are over the age of 80 making the title mostly an honorary one.



Peter Ebere Okpaleke (born on 1 March 1963) in Amesi, Anambra State, Nigeria.

He attended Uga Boys’ Secondary School, Uga (1976-1981), St. John Bosco Seminary Isuaniocha (1982-1983), Bigard Memorial Seminary, now St. Joseph’s Major Seminary Ikot-Ekpene (1983-1987), Bigard Memorial Seminary Enugu (1988-1992), Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA), Port Harcourt (1995-1997).

He also attended Pontificia Universita Della Santa Croce, Rome, Italy, (1999-2002) where he obtained a doctorate degree in Canon Law in First Class Honours. He also has a diploma in Ecclesiastical Administration.

Okpaleke was ordained a priest on August 22, 1990 after which he served as Assistant Secretary to the Bishop (1992-1995) and subsequently the Awka Diocesan Financial Administrator (1997-1999) and the Diocesan Chancellor (2002-2011).

He later became the chaplain of St. Joseph the Worker Chaplaincy, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka (1998-1999), and was at a time the administrator of St. Anthony’s Parish Nanka from March 2002 – October 2002 and the parish priest of Ss. John and Paul Umubele Awka from October 2011 to May 1, 2013.

In the twenty years following his ordination he filled a wide variety of pastoral and administrative positions, including University chaplain, parish priest, Diocesan finance administrator, Diocesan chancellor, and Secretary and member of Diocesan boards. He also studied canon law in Rome at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross.

On 7 December 2012, Pope Benedict XVI appointed Okpaleke Bishop of Ahiara, Nigeria. Okpaleke was consecrated a bishop on 21 May 2013. Because of objections to his appointment, his consecration was held outside the Diocese, in the Major Seminary of Ulakwo in the Archdiocese of Owerri.

Local clergy and parishioners objected to his appointment and prevented him from entering the cathedral in order to take possession of the diocese. A petition objecting to the fact that Okpaleke was not of the area’s Mbaise ethnic origin was sent to Pope Benedict after he appointed Okpaleke bishop.

On 9 June 2017, Pope Francis gave clergy in the diocese 30 days to either write a letter promising obedience and accepting Okpaleke as their bishop or be suspended. Clergy sent letters of apology but continued to protest what they saw as as racial discrimination.

On 19 February 2018, Pope Francis accepted Okpaleke’s resignation as Bishop of Ahiara.

On 5 March 2020, just over two years after accepting his resignation as Bishop of Ahiara, Pope Francis appointed Okpaleke the Bishop of the Diocese of Ekwulobia, a newly created diocese in Anambra State which formerly had its territory under the jurisdiction of Awka Diocese. Okpaleke was installed there on 29 April 2020.

I am elated and full of joy with the announcement of the elevation of Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke of the Diocese of Ekwulobia to a Cardinal. His elevation is yet another positive testimony of the many good things that can come out of Nigeria.

As we congratulate him, we prayerfully unite in asking God to grant him success in his new position and future endeavours.-PO



Peter Obi

Hearty congratulations to Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke of the Diocese of Ekwulobia on his elevation to the rank of Cardinal. His membership of the College of Cardinals is well-deserved and propitious. Here’s wishing His Eminenc-designate, God’s blessings and Grace.- OHO

Oseloka Obaze

