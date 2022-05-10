Port Harcourt Law School Nears Completion (Pictures & Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kp7O0xSMDDM

This is an exclusive coverage of Nigeria law school Port Harcourt campus.

From the video coverage it is very clear that this is a quality project and work is ongoing to complete the project on schedule.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: