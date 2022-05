Singer, Portable, is the proud owner of a Lexus car, NaijaCover Reports.

He Shared the good news on his Instagram page this afternoon. He posted a photo of himself on the car and wrote;

OKIKIOLA God Sent ZAzuu More Keys More Fame More Cash Out Oro Mi Bizza Bizza Na God Dey Run Am Another Motor Abeg no spoil my car oh ZAzuu Motor CEO Dr ZEH Nation



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd0PEgitLJS/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

