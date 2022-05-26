Portable Incorporates His Brand, ‘Zeh Nation’ (Photo)

Fast-rising Nigerian musician, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has incorporated his brand, ‘Zeh Nation’, IGBERETV reports.

The Zazuu Zeh crooner got his Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) certification and took to his Instagram handle to make this known to fans and followers.

Following the incorporation, Zeh Nation Limited is now recognised by the Corporate Affairs Commission as a private company limited by shares.

Portable shared a photo of his CAC certificate with the caption;

“Zeh Nation”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd-01uFttw7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

