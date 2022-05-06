Portable Travels To Dubai With His Manager After Leaving Turkey (Pictures)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=je1htW7whtc

https://share.ogelle.com?mediaId=39632

Controversial Nigerian music star, Portable, is in the news once again for blasting a potential benefactor on social media.

A UK-based Nigerian show promoter, Billyque, had hinted at taking the singer to Dubai and Portable shut down the claims.

The Zazu crooner warned Billyque to stop posting false information and noted that someone else is taking him to Dubai.

The singer after reacting to the post of Billyque shares videos of himself and his manager as they travel to dubia with the caption

Werey Olorin to dubai

Cc lalasticlala

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related