Portable Travels To Dubai With His Manager After Leaving Turkey (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=je1htW7whtc
https://share.ogelle.com?mediaId=39632

Controversial Nigerian music star, Portable, is in the news once again for blasting a potential benefactor on social media.
A UK-based Nigerian show promoter, Billyque, had hinted at taking the singer to Dubai and Portable shut down the claims.
The Zazu crooner warned Billyque to stop posting false information and noted that someone else is taking him to Dubai.
The singer after reacting to the post of Billyque shares videos of himself and his manager as they travel to dubia with the caption
Werey Olorin to dubai

Cc lalasticlala

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: