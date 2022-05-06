Portable Travels To Dubai With His Manager After Leaving Turkey (Pictures)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=je1htW7whtc
Controversial Nigerian music star, Portable, is in the news once again for blasting a potential benefactor on social media.
A UK-based Nigerian show promoter, Billyque, had hinted at taking the singer to Dubai and Portable shut down the claims.
The Zazu crooner warned Billyque to stop posting false information and noted that someone else is taking him to Dubai.
The singer after reacting to the post of Billyque shares videos of himself and his manager as they travel to dubia with the caption
Werey Olorin to dubai
Cc lalasticlala