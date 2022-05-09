Portable Visits Olamide, Asake & DJ Enimony In Dubai (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEbhQnP7SkQ

https://share.ogelle.com?mediaId=39725

Nigerian street-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has been seen hanging out with Rapper and YBNL boss, Olamide in Dubai.

The Zazuu Crooner is one of Nigeria’s music stars currently outside the country on what can be described as a world tour.

The singer got his breakthrough in the entertainment industry after releasing his smash hit single ‘Zazu Zeh’, which featured Olamide and Poco lee.

Portable, who was in the UK and Turkey a few days ago, where he created a lot of hilarious scenes, is currently in Dubai for his world tour.

Few hours ago, the 28-year-old singer shared a video of his visit to Olamide’s apartment in Dubai. He was sighted alongside some top celebrities in the entertainment industry.

In the video, Portable was seen chilling with his benefactor, Olamide.

Other videos captured the music star alongside DJ Enimoney and Asake.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related