Portable Zazu Lands In Turkey After Traveling To London (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwVbtmL1af8

https://share.ogelle.com?mediaId=39591

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola also known as Portable seems to be on a world tour as he lands in Turkey after the UK.

The singer, Portable seems not to be coming back to Nigeria anytime soon as he had taken a new route to another country, Turkey after his performance in London.

Recall that the Zazuu crooner was sponsored to the United Kingdom by popular socialite and business mogul, Emeka Okonkwo AKA ‘E-Money’.

Upon his arrival, Portable blasted his ex-promoter, Kogbagidi for refusing to take him to London when they were still together.

“Kogbagidi refuse to take me to London but look who is here today.” He wrote



In a recent development, the singer has posted a video on Instagram of himself arriving in Turkey.

He asked if he is allowed to smoke weed in the country just like he did in the UK.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related