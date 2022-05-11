Portable Zazu Shows Off His New Hairstyle (Pictures)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMfYSIoMuAw

Zazu crooner, Portable olalomi took to his social media account on Instagram to show off his new look as he gets a haircut in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Portable has been enjoying himself for the past few days as he has been on international tours all over the world.

It’s high time for him to change his look and it’s not a surprise because he has been claiming that he is not as rich as he used to be a few months ago before he came into the limelight.

Portable posted these pictures with an interesting caption naming his new haircut, Zazu’s new look and this might be one of his best haircuts as a celebrity.

Portable has achieved so many things in the space of a few months and it’s not a surprise that he is loved by so many people.

