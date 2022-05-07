Pre-Wedding Photos Of NBA President Olumide Akpata & His Fianceé, Osayamon Ogbebor

Pre-Wedding Photos Of NBA President Olumide Akpata And His Bride, Osayamon Ogbebor

Checkout pre-wedding photos of NBA president Olumide Akpata and his bride, Osayamon Ogbebor

Olumide Akpata, the president of the Nigerian Bar Association, will on May 14th, walk down the aisle with his longtime girlfriend, Osayamon Ogbebor Michelle May, IgbereTV reports.

The traditional wedding will hold this Saturday in Benin city, Edo State while the white wedding will hold on October 2nd, 2022, in Mauritius.

From the influential Ogbebor Family of Bini Kingdom, Edo State, Michelle has a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor of Laws degree (LL.B) from the University of Essex.

She is currently a top executive and the Financial Markets Legal Adviser at the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Nigeria’s Central Securities Depository (CSD), licenced to carry on the depository, clearing and settlement of all transactions in the Nigerian Capital Market.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CdOgroeNGEO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

