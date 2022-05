President Buhari has asked all ministers interested in becoming President or Governors to resign. Buhari gave the order at the Federal Executive Council meeting today.

Ministers expected to resign because of their interest in Presidency and Governorship position of their states include Chris Ngige, Festus Keyamo,Malami, Rotimi Amaechi,Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba,Godswill Akpabio,Ogbonnaya Onu and several others.

More later

