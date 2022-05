President Buhari this afternoon met with APC Governors at the State House in respect of the forth coming Party’s Presidential Primary election, also present at the meeting is the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdulahi Adamu.

Details of the meeting is not known as at this time.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/05/31/just-in-buhari-apc-governors-meet-ahead-of-partys-presidential-primary/

