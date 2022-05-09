President Buhari Participates At COP15 In Ivory Coast (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari participates at the meeting with International Development Partners of the Great Green Wall and attends Opening Ceremony of COP15 in Abidjan on 9th May 2022

President Buhari with L-R: ES UNCCD Ibrahim Thiaw, UNDSG Amina Mohammed and Minister of Environment Mohammed Abdullahi during meeting with International Development Partners of the Great Green Wall at the sidelines of COP15 in Abidjan on 9th May 2022

President Buhari with L-R: World Bank Rep. Ousmane Diagana, ES UNCCD Ibrahim Thiaw, UNDSG Amina Mohammed, One Planet Summit Rep. Philippe Lacoste and Minister of Environment Mohammed Abdullahi during meeting with International Development Partners of the Great Green Wall at the sidelines of COP15 in Abidjan on 9th May 2022

President Buhari in a group photo.with L-R: President of Niger H.E. Mohammed Bazoum, President of DR Congo H.E. Felix Tsishekedi, President of Namibia H.E. Hage Geinob, Chairperson African union commission H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, ES UNCCD Ibrahim Thiaw, President of UN General Assembly H.E. Abdulla Shahid, President of Cote d’Ivoire H.E. Alasanne Ouatarra and UNDSG H.E. Amina Mohammed at the COP15 event in Abidjan on 9th May 2022

President Buhari with L-R: President of Namibia H.E. Hage Geinob, Chairperson African union commission H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat and ES UNCCD Ibrahim Thiaw in Abidjan on 9th May 2022



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1576919156024515&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa

