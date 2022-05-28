President Buhari Returns To Abuja From AU Summit (Photos)

PRESIDENT BUHARI RETURNS TO ABUJA FROM AU SUMMIT

President Muhammadu Buhari and wife Aisha return to Abuja after participation at the Programme of the African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on 28th May 2022

The presidential jet conveying the president his wife and members of his entourage touched ground at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azkiew International airport at about 06:00 pm

The president was received by other top government officials



