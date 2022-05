Peter Obi consultations continues.

Obi and his team just arrived the Maiduguri Airport for the consultation with the good people of Borno state.

As one of the epicentres of insecurity in Nigeria, Obi’s presidency, by its potential capacity to pull people out of poverty, would reduce insecurity in all parts of the country.

Surprisingly, Obi’s posters are conspicuous in every part of Maiduguri.

Join the moving train!

https://evideostv.com/presidential-poll-peter-obi-lands-in-maiduguri/?amp=1

