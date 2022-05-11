Primealert Set To Partner NSCDC For Effective Service Delivery (Photos)

*PrimeAlert Set To Partner NSCDC For Effective Service Delivery*

One of the leading security solutions in Nigeria, an independent subsidiary, PrimeAlert Secure Limited has concluded plans to partner Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC in an effort to serve their clients better.

A team of top officers of NSCDC led by ACG Raji had recently inspected PrimeAlert newly procured facilities located in Abuja.

CEO PrimeAlert Secure Limited Hon. Tony Nwulu, who disclosed this recently stated that this is part of the demonstration of commitment by the organization to build a legacy project.

Recall that PrimeAlert Secure Limited recently launched its regional trade and distributions operations in Nigeria, as part of its overall growth strategy with the goal of enhancing its business in the African continent and strengthening security architecture with its in-country presence and focus

The dedicated home and business security entity in Nigeria has been set up to further reinforce the company’s ‘closer to customer’ strategy in the West Africa region.

Hon. Nwulu recently revealed that PrimeAlert Secure Ltd aims at strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture by building a brand that places prime importance on protecting the lives and properties of its clients, while also supporting state institutions and security agencies in their primary role of fighting worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

