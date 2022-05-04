Private Schools Do Not Pay Teachers During Holidays

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Why is it that most private school don’t pay their workers during hoildays. Like once the term ends like this. Salary wnt be paid till when they start work again.

This isn’t right now.

Please, what’s your view about this policy, guy?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: