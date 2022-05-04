Private Schools Do Not Pay Teachers During Holidays

Why is it that most private school don’t pay their workers during hoildays. Like once the term ends like this. Salary wnt be paid till when they start work again.

This isn’t right now.

Please, what’s your view about this policy, guy?

