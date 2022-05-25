Prof Ikonne Wins Abia PDP Governorship Ticket (Video)

Ikpeazu’s Favorite Aspirant, Ikonne Wins Abia PDP Governorship Ticket

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s anointed successor, Prof. Uche Ikonne has won the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Abia State.

He scored 468 to trounce his closest rival, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe who got 45 votes, ABN TV reports.

The returning officer, and former governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose had declared Prof. Ikonne winner of the election after polling the highest number of votes.

Shortly before the election on Wednesday which took place at Umuahia township stadium, several aspirants, including the deputy governor of the state, Ude Oko Chukwu, Senator representing Abia South, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, Hon. Chima Anyaso and others.

They had cited irregularities and alleged imposition of delegates, stating that it is in contravention with the Electoral Act and constitution of the PDP.

According to the aspirants, the Abia State chapter of PDP never held any congress to elect the 3-man ad-hoc delegates who voted at the governorship primary election.

They had vowed the challenge the alleged irregularities in court.



