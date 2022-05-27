Proforce Delivers 20 MRAP To Chad Republic (Photos)

Proforce Limited, Nigeria’s leading defence corporation, delivers 20 Mine Resistance Armoured Protected Vehicles (MRAPs) to the Republic of Chad.
These are built for recovery, medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), command and control, patrolling, and surveillance missions.
Proforce continues to grow its client base earning respect within and outside the shores of Africa having one of the best quality of products.
#ProforceLimited #nigeria #chad
https://www.facebook.com/104795164556914/posts/pfbid02Bt5SaXE7PYsXToN1t6wHMqRuNDKMREbdGtyewPt3eWGjZU2x9MTKNBKqrxebSkLcl/