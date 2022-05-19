Qatar 2022: Female Referees Will Be At The Men’s World Cup For The First Time

FIFA has selected Stéphanie Frappart (France), Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda) and Yoshimi Yamashita (Japan). Assistant refs Neuza Back (Brazil), Karen Díaz Medina (Mexico), Kathryn Nesbitt (US) also on list.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtwlZJfiLaU

Stéphanie Frappart (born 14 December 1983) is a French football referee. She has been on the FIFA International Referees List since 2009, and has refereed several high-profile matches.

She became the first woman to referee a major men’s European match and a French Ligue 1 match, both in 2019, and the first woman to officiate a UEFA Champions League match in 2020.

In 2021, Frappart became the first woman to take charge of a men’s World Cup Qualifying match.

She also took charge of the Liverpool v Chelsea UEFA Super Cup Final in 2019.

