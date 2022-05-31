Recent Photos Of ABBA And Their Avatars

I am a fan of old music, because the cacophony of sounds that passes as music today has never, and will never appeal to me. One of my all time favourite bands is ABBA and till date I have their playlist in all my devices.

Swedish pop group ABBA is considered to be one of the most popular and successful musical groups of all time. They were one of the best-selling music acts in the history of popular music, topping the charts worldwide from 1974 to 1983, and in 2021. (Wikipedia). The group consists of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. Anderson and Lyngstad were married, same as Agnetha and Bjorn, but both marriages suffered under the strain of their careers and massive popularity, and in the course of time crashed within a short time span of each other.

Eventually, the group unofficially split in 1982, and despite efforts from producers and other music heavyweights, the band refused to reform. Björn Ulvaeus said in 2008, “We will never appear on stage again. There is simply no motivation to re-group.” (Wikipedia).

However, in 2017 it was made known that there were plans for a “virtual” concert using digital ‘life like’ avatars of the group members. This concert, nicknamed the ‘Voyage Concert’ held on May 27, 2022 in London and was attended by members of the Swedish royal family. The 90 minute performance received a standing ovation from the crowd after it ended.

And, for the first time in 40 years, the four members of ABBA showed up on stage and gave a curtain call.

This is what they look like now.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related