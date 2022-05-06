Record-Breaking Rainfall Hits Spain, Triggers Floods (Video, Pictures)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DVQT4XHm7E

FLOOD: Record-breaking rains hit Valencia, Spain causing severe flooding across the city.

In 24 hours to 20:00 LT on May 3 (18:00 UTC), the city registered 201.1 mm (7.91 inches) of rain, representing the largest 24-hour May rainfall since records began in 1871.

The resulting floods caused traffic delays, closed at least 4 tunnels and the metro system, according to local media.1

Valencia’s fire department reported it had carried out several rescue operations where people were trapped in their cars in heavily flooded areas.

Hail and heavy rain caused flooding and damage in parts of the Murcia Region after around 30 mm (1.18 inches) of rain fell in just 1 hour, causing floods in Caravaca de la Cruz. Emergency services (112 Murcia) responded to 48 weather-related incidents, including 6 rescues.2

An intense hailstorm caused damage in Bullas, Mula and Yecla.

