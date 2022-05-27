Regina Daniels Hosts Lavish Party For Kids On Children’s Day

It was a colourful day of gifts,dances and lavish entertainment as famous Nollywood Actress ,Mrs Regina Daniels Nwoko hosted thousands of youngsters to a grand party in commemoration of this year”s Children’s day.

Mount Ned ,palatial residence of Billionaire Prince and husband of Regina,Hon. Ned Nwoko at Idumuje-Ugboko was the setting for the children’s day celebration,which was a carnival of fun.

The multitudes of kids some accompanied by their parents and other family members swarmed Regina Nwoko like a bee hive in joyous appreciation as they receive school bags, note books, pencils and other educational items.

They were also entertained with food and drinks but the high point was when prince Ned Nwoko took to the dance floor, inspiring spontaneous cheers from the children.

Dancing with his son,Regina’s child Munir junior, fondly called MOON and other kids it was an emotional spectacle of a dotting father in love with children.

For delectable Actress Regina ,she proved a prefect host and affectionate mother sharing sundry gifts to the excited children.

The best dancers in series of competition were rewarded with various cash prizes even as every kid went home with gifts .

The Regina Children’s day Party has been an annual event,a tribute by darling of Nollywood to children of Nigeria.

