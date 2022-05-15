Religious Extremist Plans To “Kill & Burn A Bitch” At Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri

We have received an alarming report about a plan by a religious extremist and potential collaborators to “kill and burn a bitch” in Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri. This plan was revealed in a Facebook post written by Muhammad Mustapha Kukawa in Hausa, translated by Facebook:

It reads: “We will do delegations to Ramat Polytechnic later, we will go to the department of SLT to meet the HOD or rector of the school. If there is any situation meet us at the cross of Bolori. We will kill a bitch and burn it”

The Facebook page of Muhammad Mustapha Kukawa contains some disturbing posts in Hausa. In one, he says, “Some Islamic scholars came out saying, taking laws into one’s hands is not Islamic teaching. We will not follow you on this one, I swear. We will kill anyone that touches the prophet. Write this and keep it. I cried yesterday. I was so angry and sad because I was not there at the killing place.

In another one, he says, We don’t know any government in this country full of injustice. Here are the instructions: anyone who touches the prophet, either a Christian or a Muslim, he should be killed immediately. Don’t think there is an authority to come to you, just blame God’s judgement on him. “

Please if you are a Christian student or staff member of Ramat Polytechnic, particularly a female student or staff member who is disliked by muslims, I would advice you to disappear as soon as you can. If you know anyone who knows anyone in Ramat Polytechnic, please advice them to spread this warning far and wide. The campus security should be vigilant enough to prevent a repeat of what happened in Sokoto.

Source: https://m.facebook.com/abba.muhammadkukawa

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related