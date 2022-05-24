Reno Blasts Southerners Over The Murder Of Pregnant Fatima & Her 4 Kids In Anambra

“We Defend Evil” – Reno Omokri Blasts Southerners for Justifying the Murder of Northerners in the South.

See how people are either denying or justifying the murder of the pregnant Adamawa woman and her 4 kids. We are so ethnically biased in Nigeria. Tufiakwa! Do we fear God at all? We defend evil when it concerns our region and condemn it when it happens in elsewhere!

#TableShaker



Dear @Joeywrites1,

I’ve moved on from Leah Sharibu? Is that how desperate you are to justify the murder of Fatima and her 4 kids in Anambra? Today I have talked about Leah over 10 times. In February I produced a song with Onyeka for her and I have forgotten her?

#TableShaker



The pregnant Adamawa woman who was killed in Anambra with her 4 kids has been identified as Fatima. I wonder why Twitter is silent. Close your eye. Imagine if instead of Fatima her name was Faith and she and her kids were killed in Sokoto. Would we still be silent?

#TableShaker



Since this pregnant Adamawa woman and her four children were killed in Anambra, how many Southern influencers have condemned the killing or even offered condolences to her family? If it were a Southerner killed with her kids in Kano, ww would have been everywhere!

#TableShaker



https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1529087303964143616

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related