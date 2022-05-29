Reno Omokri Apologizes To Peter Obi

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has apologized to Peter Obi for his comments on Arise TV, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Reno wrote;

“I have just spoken to Peter Obi. I apologise for my comments on AriseTV, and Peter told me to inform the public that certain persons on Twitter and other social media, who have alienated him from so many, do not speak for him or his campaign. Peter will also be tweeting a statement.”



