Reno Omokri @renoomokri

Can every media which lied that former President Jonathan bought a form and intended to run on the platform of the APC now apologise? I REPEATEDLY said it was all lies. They refused to believe. The deadline ended last night. Jonathan still has his dignity INTACT!



