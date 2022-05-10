Reno Omokri Criticises Peter Obi’s Supporters

Reno Omokri @renoomokri

Don’t run mad and insult or threat people because your candidate is running for President. You are jobless. Many of those you insult because of 2023 are employers who can employ you. Let politicians focus on the next election. You focus on your next promotion!

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1524044124067966980

I’ve never seen people who insult and threaten like some of Peter Obi’s online supporters. The damage they have done to him is unquantifiable. @PeterObi is an excellent candidate! He is full of love. But a few people have killed ANY chance of him winning PDP primary.

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1524049620204236800

These people hardly make any attempt to persuade or market a man with one of the most marketable resumes in Nigeria. Rather, they look for people who hold contrary views and then start to alienate them. Are these guys saboteurs paid by Peter Obi’s opponents or what?

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1524052207913644036

Other people are online appealing for their candidates and lobbying for votes. You guys are here saying ‘if PDP don’t give their ticket to Peter Obi we will deal with them’. What kind of strategy is that? Are you guys fighting a civil war or contesting an election?



https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1524054377438359553

