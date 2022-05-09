Reno Omokri Reacts To Fulani Group’s Purchase Of APC Form For Goodluck Jonathan

See previous thread here: Fulani Group Buys APC Presidential Nomination Form For Goodluck Jonathan.
Reno Omokri @renoomokri
To those who think I am in a dilemma, just be patient. You will all be so disappointed with yourselves and your premature celebration when you see my next tweet. I am, after all, the #TableShaker! You guys are so easy to manipulate. They just yank your chain and you drink kunu.
https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1523754682564243457
After I tweet, somebody should please go and check on that bitter leaf boardroom and possible bedroom partner of that beautiful hypocrite, to make sure she does not drink sniper tonight. You know yourself. I could have tweeted since. But I wanted to yank your chain
https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1523756696740724736
First of all, to whet your appetite, let me say that under the rain and under the sun, I will follow Jonathan. Secondly secondly, I can’t ever be one with APC. Thirdly, nobody can shave HE @GEJonathan’s head in his absence. Read between the lines. More to come!
https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1523759789536251904