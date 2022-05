Reno omokri has continued to give his opinion on the political travails of former PDP presidential aspirant, Peter Obi.

The 2019 Nigerian Presidential Election By Parties Share of Votes:

All Progressive Congress: 15,191,847

Peoples Democratic Party: 11,262,978

Labour Party: 5,074

History doesn’t repeat itself. Men repeat history. The best predictor of the future is always the past!

#TableShaker



