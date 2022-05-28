Rep First Elected After NYSC In 1992 Gets 7th Term Ticket (Pix)

The Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has clinched the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the 2023 general elections.

Doguwa who is representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency in Kano State got the ticket after winning the party primaries to represent his constituency for the 7th time.

The lawmaker was a member of the House in the defunct Third Republic.

He returned to the parliament in the Fourth Republic and has been a member ever since.

The House leader was first elected as member of the Parliament in 1992 immediately after his National Youth Service (NYSC).

Speaking to journalists after his emergence as the APC candidate he said: “This is my 7th mandate, to run for the House of Reps unopposed, without any contention”.

The lawmaker appreciated the leaders and members of the APC in his constituency and Kano State in general for their support and belief in his ability to represent his people.



https://dailytrust.com/rep-first-elected-after-nysc-in-1992-gets-7th-term-ticket

