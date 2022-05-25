Rep Onuigbo Urges APC Delegates To Support Him Emerge Abia Central Flag Bearer

Abia Central: Allow Me To Replicate My Achievements In Higher Pedestal As Senator, Rep Onuigbo Urges Delegates

Member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon Sam Onuigbo has appealed to APC delegates to vote for him in the upcoming primary election of the party as candidate for Abia Central Senatorial District.

He said he will replicate and surpass the achievements associated him as a member of House of Representatives if elected on a higher pedestal as Abia Central Senator in 2023.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VD-NcBbEIEQ

He spoke when he featured in ABN TV’s Political Perspective in Umuahia.

The federal lawmaker urged the delegates to vote wisely by supporting him, saying a lot of them who were present during his Senate declaration watched the documentary of his achievements, adding that they are all verifiable.

He said he has embarked on massive empowerment programmes that helped in taking out several constituents from the cycle of unemployment and improved their living standards.

“I want them (delegates) to be able to support me to represent the people at a higher pedestal, to continue with my good work, to deepen and broaden good representation” he said.

He also assured that he will embark on infrastructure, educational support through renovation and reconstruction of schools, water projects and others if elected into the Senate to represent Abia Central, same way he did it as a member of House of Representatives.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/abia-central-allow-replicate-achievements-higher-pedestal-senator-rep-onuigbo-urges-delegates-video/

