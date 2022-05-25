Report That Godwin Emefiele Has Been Sacked Denied By CBN Official

The head of corporate communications of the Central Bank, Osita Nwanisiobi has informed Nairametrics that rumours of a purported sack of the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, is not true.

Osita denied the rumours in a phone conversation with Nairametrics stating that “he is not aware of any sack of the CBN Governor”. Nairametrics also understands the CBN Governor is in Davos on official assignment.

Several online media blogs have published reports of a purported sack of the Governor of the Central Bank of Africa’s largest economy with some mentioning that “it was unconfirmed” even though they went ahead to publish.

Nairametrics also contacted other sources close to the presidency and the CBN Governor to confirm if the rumours are true. All our sources claim no knowledge of a purported sack.

The CBN Governor has been under pressure since he declared interest in running for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



https://nairametrics.com/2022/05/25/rumours-of-emefiele-sack-not-true-osita-nwanisiobi/

