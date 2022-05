The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed an amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 to enable statutory delegates to participate in political parties’ congresses and primaries.

The House passed the amendment to section 84 of the Act after consideration of a bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act No 13, 2022; and for Related Matters (HB. 1984) sponsored by Hon Abubakar Hassan Fulata.

This comes a day after the Senate passed the same amendment.



