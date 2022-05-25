Resignation From PDP: Has Peter Obi Miscalculated?

Having seen the resignation letter of Peter Obi from PDP which confirmed his exit from the party and withdrawal from the party’s presidential race, I’m tempted to question the rationale behind that decision.

I’m an ardent supporter of Peter Obi but I think that if he has truly resigned from the PDP, then he has goofed; it’s a complete faux pax for him.

Because I do not see any other platform that can possibly grant him victory in the general election.

Remaining in PDP would have guaranteed either the presidential ticket or vice presidential ticket which would have brought him closer to the presidency.

As we wait to confirm if this is fake or true, and to know Obi’s next move, I make bold to say that this decision, if confirmed, was a miscalculation.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related