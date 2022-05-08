Rev. Fr. Timothy Ngwuta Released On Bail

Earlier thread

https://www.nairaland.com/7095995/fr-timothy-ngwutas-arrest-statement/2#down

Official Statement of the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki on the Release of Rev. Fr. Timothy Ngwuta on Bail.

We thank God for making it possible for Fr. Timothy Ngwuta to be released on Bail today being Friday, 6th May, 2022.

We thank all those who allowed themselves to be used either remotely or proximately as instruments towards the realization of the goal. We thank you for your prayerful support in this journey that seemed unrealizable. You all made it happen.

We are still relying on your assistance as we go through the court processes towards vindicating Fr. Timothy of the Spurious charges against him. We continue to commend the process to the care of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of Priests.

There is always light at the end of the tunnel.

Signed

Rev. Fr. Matthew Uzoma Opoke.

Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3176011452686671&id=1646539895633842

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related