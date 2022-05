1. Egusi- 800(2 milk cups) with pepper and crayfish

2. Assorted meat(don’t eat flesh)- 1,500

3. Fish- 900

4. Kponmo- 300

5. Stock fish- 200

6. Ugu leaf- 100

7. Tomatoes- 100

I have the rest at home.

I use to prepare same egusi soup with less than 2,500 a couple of years ago

Country is finished! Abeg who get sure link to Japa enter Canada should please DM me

