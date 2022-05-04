Ritualist Dies While Waiting For Female Human Head, Wrists In Ilorin

By Mumini AbdulKareem,

A native doctor who was set to receive the head and wrists of a female human for ritual has died before the items were delivered to him.

Those arrested in connection with the incident, Wasiu Omonose (35) and Akanbi Ibrahim (32), were nabbed with the body parts by the police on Oke Oyi-Jebba road on a motorcycle last week.

A credible police source who was part of the investigating team confided in Daily Trust that the operatives investigating the matter discovered the development when they got to the herbalist’s residence in Ilorin.

He said, “The herbalist was dead by the time operatives got to his house with the suspects for further investigation.

“During investigation, one of the suspects earlier told the officers that by the time he went to pick up the head and the hands, he called the herbalist but the phone was picked by one of his family members who broke the news of his death.

“It was while they were going in a tricycle which operator was unaware of the contents their bag that they were caught.”



https://dailytrust.com/ritualist-dies-while-waiting-for-human-head-wrists

