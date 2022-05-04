‘Roe V Wade’: WHO DG, Ghebreyesus Stresses Importance Of Abortion Access

Women should always have the right to choose when it comes to their bodies and their health. Restricting access to #abortion does not reduce the number of procedures — it drives women and girls towards unsafe ones. Access to safe abortion saves lives.

https://twitter.com/DrTedros/status/1521809560587186176?t=dQS2bffo8Vbi8Jhy4nW_hg&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related