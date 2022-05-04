Women should always have the right to choose when it comes to their bodies and their health. Restricting access to #abortion does not reduce the number of procedures — it drives women and girls towards unsafe ones. Access to safe abortion saves lives.
‘Roe V Wade’: WHO DG, Ghebreyesus Stresses Importance Of Abortion Access
