Rolando, Fernandez, Salah Lead FIFA Premier League Team Of The Season

FIFA 22 Premier League TOTS squad confirmed featuring Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernandez

Latest FIFA 22 as the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT 22) Team of the Season (TOTS) Premier League squad is revealed, with players from Man City, Liverpool, Man United and more.

EA Sports have released the Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) squad in FIFA 22, featuring the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Heung-Min Son.

The FIFA 22 Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) squad was revealed and released into packs by EA Sports at 18:00 PM BST on Friday, May 6 2022, with the final squad chosen by the FIFA community.

Liverpool and Manchester City players dominate the squad that also features Manchester United’s Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

The Team of the Season Promo awards the best performing players around the world with special, heavily boosted player items in FUT 22. Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo lead the Premier League TOTS squad as the highest-rated players, rated 97 overall.

Along with Salah are some of the worlds best players including Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo and Spurs’ Heung-Min Son. The 15-man squad features six Liverpool players and five Manchester City players, highlighting the impressive performances from both teams this season.

Source: https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1522622270648242178?t=FOgNT1rbwHoTwEFKn7h2aw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related