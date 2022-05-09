Ronaldo Gives Ten Hag Condition To Stay At Man Utd

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will only stay at the club if incoming manager, Erik ten Hag wants him.

Major changes are expected at Old Trafford this summer following a miserable season.

Ten Hag is expected to shake up the playing squad, as he looks to impose his style of football.

United signed Ronaldo less than 12 months ago and the Portugal captain has a year left on his deal, which he is keen to see out.

Ronaldo has scored 24 times already this season, but continues to be criticized for his failure to press.

Although the 37-year-old has been linked with an exit, he wants to remain in Manchester if Ten Hag has him in his plans.

A source told The UK Sun: “Ronaldo told the players he’s not going anywhere unless the club say they don’t want him. No one is more disappointed than him about how the season has panned out.

But he doesn’t want to leave on a low and wants to help get the club back into the Champions League and try and win a trophy next year.

“However, he has told them if the new boss wants to go in a different direction, then he will have no hard feelings and has no regrets about coming back to Old Trafford.”

Ronaldo has scored 24 times for the Red Devils since joining from Juventus.



Source: Daily Post

