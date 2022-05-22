Russia Bans Biden, Zuckerberg, 961 Americans From Entering The Country

Russia blacklists and bans 963 American citizens from entering the Russian Federation.

In the context of responding to the constantly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the United States and in connection with incoming requests about the personal composition of our national “stop list”, the Russian Foreign Ministry publishes a list of American citizens who are permanently banned from entering the Russian Federation.

We emphasize that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff. Russian counter-sanctions are forced and aimed at forcing the ruling American regime, which is trying to impose a neo-colonial “rules-based world order” on the rest of the world, to change its behavior, recognizing new geopolitical realities.

Russia does not seek confrontation and is open to honest, mutually respectful dialogue, separating the American people, who are always respected by us, from the US authorities, who incite Russophobia, and those who serve them. It is these people who are included in the Russian “black list”.



SOURCE

The “Stop-list” include persons from the defence, Press, Political circle, Judiciary, private citizens, Congress and the IT world, prominent of whom are:

The US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., his son Hunter and Vice President Kamala Devi Harris placed at Numbers 31, 32 and 868 respectively.

Others are:

US Secretary of State: Anthony John Blinken (No 68)

Hilary Diane Rodham Clinton (No 356),

White House Press Secretary: Jennifer Rene Psaki (No 629)

Speaker, US House of Reps: Nancy Patricia Pelosi (No 598)

Ex-US Sec of State to President Trump: Mike Pompeo (No 619)

Former NSA to President Trump: John Bolton (No 73)

CIA Director: William Joseph Burns (No 53)

US Secretary of Defense: James Lloyd Austin III (No 580)

US Deputy secretary of the Treasury: Adewale Adeyemo (No 4).

Others like Meta Chairman, Mark Elliot Zuckerberg (No 907) and Open Society Institute Founder, George Soros (No 726) also made the list.

Actors/Filmmakers, Robert Reiner (No 637) and Morgan Freeman (No 840) who notably launched “The Committee to Investigate Russia,” a nonprofit focused on fighting Russian interference in U.S. elections in 2017 were not left out

Even the dead made the cut as Three former US Senators who are deceased made the list:

John Sidney McCain III: A former Republican US Presidential Candidate in 2008 and a sitting US Senator (R-Arizona) until his death on August 25, 2018. (He appeared on No 475)

Harry Mason Reid: A long-serving US Senator (1987-2017: D-Nevada) who died on December 28, 2021 also appeared on (No 648).

Orrin Grant Hatch: The longest Serving Republican Senator in US history (1977-2019: R-Utah) died on April 23, 2022 also appeared on (No 906).

The Complete list: HERE

