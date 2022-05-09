Russia Loses 38th Colonel, Commander Fyodor Solovyov Killed

Vladimir Putin has suffered the loss of his 38th colonel in the war in Ukraine as the Russian top brass toll worsens.

Lieutenant Colonel Fyodor Evgenievich Solovyov, 44, died in the Donbas, according to reports in his homeland.

Solovyov was commander of the howitzer self-propelled artillery regiment of the 127 motorised rifle division.

He was buried with full military honours and a triple volley of guns in Chunaki village, Penza region.

A Russian report said: ‘He died as a hero on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.’

Details were not given as to how he was killed but he was posthumously awarded Russia’s Order of Courage.

Nine generals and 38 colonels have been killed since 24 February in Putin’s war according to known statistics, although Russia has not come clean on total fatalities.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10792349/amp/Putin-loses-38th-colonel-Ukraine-artillery-regiment-commander-buried-military-honours.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related