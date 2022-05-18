Russia Retaliates, Expels 85 Foreign Diplomats. France 34. Spain 27. Italy 24

Previous Thread:

Moscow has declared employees of the French diplomatic mission persona non grata, the Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomatic department summoned French Ambassador Pierre Levy to him and declared to him a strong protest because of the provocative and unjustified decision of the French authorities, who in April expelled 41 employees of Russian diplomatic institutions.

“It was emphasized that this step causes serious damage to Russian-French relations and constructive bilateral cooperation,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In response, Moscow expels 34 employees of the French embassy. They were ordered to leave the territory of Russia within two weeks.



SOURCE

Moscow declared 27 employees of the Spanish embassy persona non grata following the expulsion of French and Italian diplomats, the Foreign Ministry said.

The agency summoned Ambassador Marcos Gomez Martinez and protested to him because Madrid decided to expel 27 employees of Russian foreign missions in Spain.

“As a response, 27 employees of the Spanish embassy in Moscow and the Spanish consulate general in St. Petersburg have been declared persona non grata. They must leave the country within seven days from the date the corresponding note was handed to the ambassador,” the statement says.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the unfriendly step of the Spanish authorities would have a negative impact on relations with Russia.



SOURCE

Russia will expel 24 #Italian diplomats in retaliation to the expulsion of 30 Russian diplomats from Italy in April, the Russian Foreign Ministry told RIA News Agency on Wednesday.



SOURCE

France, Italy react to Russia’s expulsion of diplomats

RUSSIA – EXPULSION OF FRENCH DIPLOMAT

MAY 18, 2022

France strongly condemns the decision taken by Russia today to expel French diplomats and staff stationed at the French Embassy in Russia. The decision is being presented by the Russian side as a response to France’s decisions, announced on 4 and 11 April 2022, to expel several dozen Russian agents acting on our territory under diplomatic status and working against our security interests.

By contrast, the work of these diplomats and staff at our embassy in Russia, to whose courage and great professionalism France pays tribute, falls fully within the framework of the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic and Consular Relations. The Russian authorities’ decision has no legitimate basis.

We can only deplore it.



French Foreign Affairs Ministry

This is a hostile act and absolutely must not lead to an interruption of diplomatic channels because it is through those channels that, if we succeed, peace will be achieved and that is certainly what we want ~ Italy PM, Mario Draghi



SOURCE

